Netflix’s Continue Watching queue gets an update

Good news. You no longer have to be reminded of your latest TV show binge or alert houseguests to the fact that you watch something like Emily in Paris. That is because Netflix just added the option for users to delete titles from their “Continue Watching” list. Sure, there’s been a way for savvy viewers to do this for a while now, this is the first time the option to do it has been displayed on the front end.

The ability to delete from the “Continue Watching” list isn’t available to everyone just yet; if your screen looks the same, you’ll have to wait for it. To remove a show, just select the title you want to get rid of. You’ll see the “Remove from Continue Watching” text under the menu below the title. Netflix will let viewers use this option across its web, mobile and TV versions. So everyone will have access soon.

Before this, half-finished shows or movies would disappear from the interface eventually (only when they get replaced by other, half-finished shows or movies.) It is nice that Netflix is giving viewers more options, which is always a good thing for consumers at the end of the day.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda via Getty Images

