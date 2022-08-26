Netflix’s BioShock movie gets a director and a writer

In February, Netflix announced that it was working with 2K and Take-Two Interactive for a live-action movie based on the BioShock series, much to the delight of fans. The project has now taken an important step forward. It now has a writer and director on board. Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and American Gods) is writing the script, while Francis Lawrence will be directing the movie.

Lawrence has also directed four of the five Hunger Games movies as well as some episodes of the Apple TV+ series See. In fact, he’s currently shooting The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, so he’s a bit busy at the moment. We should not expect a trailer for the BioShock movie for some time.

It looks like the film will be an adaptation of the first game, which makes sense. Netflix’s Tudum site explains a few basics of the original BioShock and notes that Lawrence will “strap into a Big Daddy suit and get ready to brave the flooded corridors of Rapture soon enough.” Things sound pretty good so far, but we hope that Netflix will reveal more details about the movie soon. As stated above, it may be a while until we have more info.

