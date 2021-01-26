Netflix’s Android App Updated With Better Audio

One of the problems with audio on smartphones is that it isn’t as good as dedicated speakers or even a proper set of headphones. This is because speakers on our smartphones are tiny so it doesn’t leave a lot of space for them to vibrate, which affects the overall sound quality.

This doesn’t mean that they are bad, but they could be better. Now it looks like Netflix will be helping to improve things on that front. The company has announced an update to its Android app so that it will now support the streaming of audio in xHE-AAC. So users should be able to expect much better sound quality coming from their speakers.

Netflix claims that this should give you “studio quality” sound that is more consistent across the board. It will scale with things like your connectivity (like offer better quality when you’re connected to a fast network), and loudness management that should prevent volume changes. This should help users better hear what they’re listening to.

The update will require users to own an Android phone with Android 9.0 or higher. We’re not sure how big of a difference this will be, but it should help you hear better.

Source Ubergizmo

