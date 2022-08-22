Netflix’s ad-supported tier may have commercial-free content

Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier might not show commercials on all the content included in the cheaper subscription model. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Netflix may keep commercials out of newer original films, and in certain kids’ shows.

Bloomberg thinks that Netflix may not run ads during original movies when they first come out and will instead insert ads later. We don’t know how long the big N will show a newer movie without ads, but this strategy may help alleviate some of the concerns filmmakers might have about ads during their work.

Netflix original kids’ programming will also reportedly get this ad-free treatment and the same may be true for content produced by outside studios as well. Some studios might not allow Netflix to run ads during some shows or movies licensed to the company, but it could get around this by playing ads before or after the program is viewed.

Netflix confirmed that it’s planning to launch an ad-supported tier soon. It is supposed to arrive in early 2023. Back in July, Microsoft announced a partnership with Netflix to provide the infrastructure to power the streamer’s ad-supported tier. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos later said that the ad-supported tier won’t have all the content currently offered by Netflix at launch. We should learn more soon.

Source and Image Credit The Verge

