Netflix turns a Twitter account into an animated TV show

Another Twitter account has been turned into a TV show. It does happen occasionally. Netflix has adapted Chicago Party Aunt (@ChiPartyAunt) into an adult animated series of the same name. Will it be a hit? We will see.

Actor Chris Witaske, best known for his role in the Netflix series Love, is the one behind the unusual account. Lauren Ash plays the aunt, Diane Dunbrowski in the show. Diane “has always been and always will be the life of the party, even when the party has long since been over” and “continues to live every day like it’s a 1980s’ Styx tour bus,” says Netflix. The cast also has Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, and Jill Talley, as well as Chicago Party Aunt creators Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and Katie Rich. Netflix hopes that this will get your attention.

This is not the first Twitter account to be turned into a TV show. You might remember that $#*! My Dad Says aired on CBS for one season a decade ago. There was also Very British Problems, based on an account that pokes fun at stereotypical British awkwardness, which debuted back in 2015 and ran for a few short seasons. Maybe this one will fare better and last longer.

Source Engadget

