Netflix to release at least 70 movies in 2022

Much like the streamer did last year, Netflix will release at least one movie a week in 2022. There are currently more than 70 films scheduled for this year, and the company gave us a peek at some of them in a new teaser.

The three-minute teaser has footage from upcoming films. There’s even a first look at Knives Out 2, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 comedy-mystery movie. There’s also Enola Holmes 2, Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in Slumberland and a stop-motion Pinocchio from Guillermo del Toro. You can also have a look at The Gray Man, a big-budget thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. There’s a lot to see here.

We can expect to see projects from filmmakers like Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Niki Caro, Sally El Hosaini, Louis Leterrier, Richard Linklater and Tyler Perry to name a few. There are sci-fi movies starring Halle Berry (The Mothership) and Adam Sandler (Spaceman) and even a new version of Matilda. There is a broad range of offerings coming this year. Like action, comedy, drama, horror and family movies. So, there should be something for everyone as Netflix wants to make sure subscribers are getting their money’s worth from the streaming service.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals