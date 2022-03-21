Netflix to release a Tekken animated series this year

After bringing properties like DotA 2 and Castlevania to TV, Netflix is again turning to a historic gaming franchise to add to its content library. On Saturday, the streamer announced that it would release Tekken: Bloodline, which is an animated adaption of Bandai Namco’s popular fighting game series, this year.

In the trailer, you are introduced to protagonist Jin Kazama, who joined the franchise as a playable character in Tekken 3. In the show, Kazama goes on a quest for revenge when his mother Jun falls to what she calls a demon. Kazama turns to his grandfather, Heihachi Mishima, for help with the situation. If you don’t know, old man Mishima is the main villain of the Tekken franchise. Kazama’s quest leads him to The King of Iron Fist Tournament. Don’t worry, we will see some familiar faces.

We know it will come out later this year, but we don’t have an exact release date for Tekken: Bloodline. Netflix’s track record with video game adaptations is hit and miss. Productions like Arcane and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf have been a success for the company thanks to the involvement of studios like Fortiche and Studio Mir. Others are not so great.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Netflix

