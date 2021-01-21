Netflix To Launch A Shuffle Feature

Netflix has a ton of movies and TV shows, some of which are displayed prominently on the main page, while others are hidden to be found via a search. So there could be a ton of movies and TV shows that you could be missing out on, and Netflix thinks that they have a way to get you to watch these.

The company has announced that in the first half of 2021, they will start rolling out a new shuffle feature. Much like shuffle on a music player, this will work just how it sounds, where you’ll essentially be handing the wheel over to Netflix who will decide randomly what show you will watch next.

Netflix’s COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said, “It’s really working for us where our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play. And that’s a great mechanism that’s worked quite well for members in that situation.”

We heard about a shuffle feature back in 2020 and that the company was testing it out, but now it is official and looks like it will start rolling out to users very soon.

Source Ubergizmo

