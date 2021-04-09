Netflix to get exclusive streaming rights to Sony films

Fans of Netflix will have yet another thing to love about the streaming giant. That is because Netflix will get exclusive streaming rights to all of Sony’s upcoming movies, including the next installment in the Spider-Man franchise. That’s big news for fans of what Sony is putting out. The two companies announced a new agreement that gives the streaming giant exclusive rights to Sony’s upcoming theatrical releases beginning in 2022.

With this new deal, new Sony movies will go exclusively to Netflix after their theatrical release. The deal will cover upcoming blockbusters like Morbius and Uncharted, as well as the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and “future installments of Venom and Spider-Man.” I personally can’t wait to see what they have in store for Spider-Man next. In addition to new releases, the new deal will also cover some older films from Sony’s huge catalog, though it’s not clear yet which titles Netflix will also get the first shot at Sony’s direct-to-streaming titles.

The Spider-Man movies alone make this an amazing deal for Netflix, but also for Spidey fans who use Netflix. It will be interesting to see where this goes from here, but this is also a big win for customers.

Source Engadget

