Netflix tests comedy feed on TVs

Are you in need of a small comedy fix? Well, Netflix’s TikTok-style comedy feed for phones is launching a test that brings the Fast Laughs feature to TVs. If you partake, you’ll get a variety of funny clips from Netflix shows, movies, and comedy specials. If you find something you enjoy you can watch the whole thing or add it to your watch list. Pretty cool.

The addition is “slowly” rolling out to subscribers in English-speaking countries including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. If it’s enabled, you can find it several rows deep into your home page. Fast Laughs will respect your content settings, but it won’t be available on kids’ profiles though.

The expansion may seem odd for a feature that is all about reeling in people glued to social media apps on their phones, but a TV edition really does make sense. Fast Laughs is ultimately a discovery tool for viewers who can’t decide on what to watch. So it helps you to make up your mind. This could help you settle on a show quickly when trailers aren’t enough. And that means more watch time for Netflix content. It is a win win.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Netflix

