Netflix Testing Mobile Games In Poland

Netflix’s main source of revenue is videos, but you can’t put all of your eggs in one basket. They need to go beyond just videos if they want to stay competitive, especially with there being more streaming companies and services popping up all over. So it didn’t really come as a shock when back in July, the company confirmed that they were getting into the gaming space.

This would be similar to services like Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, where users who are subscribed to Netflix would be able to access a catalog of games at no extra cost. Now it looks like the company has started things in Poland, where they revealed that they will now begin testing out Netflix’s games.

This will only be available in Poland for the moment, and it looks like it will also be only on the Android app. There will be two games to start: Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. The company notes in a tweet, that this service is still in its early stages so don’t be surprised if there are bugs or a lack of games available.

We don’t know when this will expand to cover more countries, just yet.

Source Ubergizmo

