Netflix stops streaming in Russia

Like many companies today, Netflix is taking additional action in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, the company said that it was suspending its service in Russia. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix told CNBC. Many are questioning whether this just hurts the citizens of Russia and does not accomplish much else. There’s also the question of corporate entities not staying neutral in world affairs, but that is a topic o be continued by smarter minds around the world.

This move comes after the company said last week that it would not comply with Russia’s Vitirina TV law, which requires that audiovisual companies with more than 100,000 subscribers carry 20 free state channels, including NTV and Spa. According to CNBC, Netflix has about 1 million subscribers in Russia, making it one of the company’s smaller markets. Netflix said it had also “paused” all future projects that it had planned to undertake in the country. The company had four original productions, including an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, underway in Russia. The fate of those projects is now uncertain.

So Russian citizens who want at least a temporary escape from their countries troubles will have to turn elsewhere for now.

Source Engadget

Image Credit The Verge

