Netflix renews Arcane for a second season

It didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight more Arcane for us. Deadline reports that Netflix has renewed the League of Legends-based series for a second season which is now in production. Stars Ella Purnell (Jinx), Hailee Steinfeld (Vi) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn) are already set to reprise their roles again.

The show is clearly a success. Co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee say that they are “beyond happy” with the reaction to the show. After all, the first season of Arcane has nearly 34.2 million viewing hours in its first week alone, making it the second-most popular TV series in any language behind Narcos: Mexico (which has nearly 50.3 million).

Both Netflix and League creator Riot Games heavily promoted the show, and it has paid off. Fans and new fans alike knew Arcane was available if you were even vaguely interested in the game that inspired it. They got the word out and it worked like a charm.

This suggests that relatively high-budget game productions may have a healthy future at the streaming service. We would not be surprised if Netflix takes more chances on projects like this in the near future. If done right they can pay off huge for the service.

Source Engadget

