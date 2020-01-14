Netflix receives over 20 Oscar nominations

It may have flopped at the Golden Globes, but Netflix now has a chance to redeem itself at the Oscars. The 2020 Oscar nominations are here, and Netflix has received over 20 nods.

The Irishman and Marriage Story are both up for the best picture. The Irishman has been nominated in nine categories, and Marriage Story could take up to six awards, including lead actor (Adam Driver) and lead actress (Scarlett Johansson). Also, The Two Popes received three nominations. American Factory and The Edge of Democracy are both in the running for best documentary too, and Netflix’s I Lost My Body and Klaus are nominated for animated feature film.

It looks like Netflix’s hard work is paying off. Netflix only won its first best-picture nomination last year for Roma. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted last year not to bar streaming films from the Oscars.

However, just because Netflix received a bunch of nominations, it doesn’t mean it will walk away with a bunch of awards. The streamer won just two Golden Globes this year, despite its 34 nominations. We’ll have to wait until February 9th to find out if Netflix does any better at the Oscars this year.

Source Engadget

