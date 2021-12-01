Netflix promises a new movie every week in 2021

Netflix has a bunch of high-profile movies in the pipeline, and it will unleash at least one original film every week this year. That should please fans. It currently has 71 movies on its 2021 schedule.

The lineup runs across genres, from family comedies and action movies to romantic comedies and horror flicks. There’s heist film Red Notice (with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds), Western The Harder They Fall (Regina King and Idris Elba), Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead and the satire Don’t Look Up, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The final installments of the Kissing Booth and To All The Boys are coming as well.

Netflix could add even more movies to this year’s roster. Netflix has plenty of movies up its sleeve for the next 12 months despite the pandemic. They could help it bring in more subscribers during the battle for attention with rival streaming platforms, which is heating up. HBO Max will stream all Warner Bros. movies on the same day they hit theaters in 2021, including titles like Dune and The Matrix 4, so right now the competition is a bit fierce just on that front alone. They have tons of movies though.

Source Engadget

