Netflix Prices are increasing again

The cost of everything goes up over time. This includes Netflix. The price of Netflix has been steadily increasing and if you’re currently subscribed, you might want to be aware of the new prices that will be going into effect. This price hike will only apply to the Standard and Premium subscriptions of Netflix, while the Basic plan remains the same.

Netflix says that the price hike will see the Standard Plan, which offers HD streams and allows for simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, will now cost $14 a month. This is a $1 increase. The Premium plan, which allows for up to four devices at once and also streams in UHD, will now cost $18 a month, which is a $2 increase.

The Basic plan remains the same at $9 a month, which is limited to just one device and does not offer streams at HD or higher. It was about five years ago when Netflix’s Standard plan was priced at $10, which means that the company has increased its price by about a dollar a year. Still a great deal though.

Netflix has been investing heavily in producing original content like TV series and movies so you are getting your money’s worth.

Source Ubergizmo

