Netflix predicts 200 million subscribers this year

Netflix just released the results for its most recent quarter, revealing that it just missed its own projections, adding 2.2 million customers worldwide over the last three months instead of the 2.5 million it thought it would get. Subscriptions spiked earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic forced more people to stay at home and start streaming content.

It is also predicting it will add 6 million customers in Q4 of this year, which would take its worldwide total to a stunning 201 million customers. Despite the controversy over its release of Cuties, or the removal of its free trial option, the company says that “Retention remains healthy and engagement per member household was up solidly year over year in Q3’20.” If it hits its projections in Q4, it will add more customers this year than it ever has before, beating 2018’s record of 28.6 million. That’s impressive.

Meanwhile, production on popular series like Stranger Things has restarted, and some of the series and movies it debuted in 2020 are strong. Umbrella Academy had 43 million watch in the first 28 days, and 78 million for Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard, and 75 million for Project Power. So things are looking good. Netflix is still planning to release more original content “year over year in each quarter of 2021.”

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals