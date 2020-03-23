Netflix Party Lets You Watch Shows With Your Friends

With more people practicing social distancing, it can get lonely and feel like you are isolated. Which you are. However, this is necessary if we want to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control, but there is good news for those who want to watch movies with their friends while quarantined.

This is thanks to a Chrome extension called Netflix Party that will let friends watch movies and TV shows together, and you can even chat at the same time. Basically the extension will sync what you are watching with your friends, so you and your friends will be watching the same scene at exactly the same time as if you were in the theater together or in your living room watching it on the same TV. That should help your loneliness.

The group chat function will let users chat with each other as the show progresses, kind of like YouTube’s Premiere feature. It also helps to prevent spoilers. This is a free extension, although it seems to only be available for Chrome.

So if you’re using another browser like Firefox, then you are sadly out of luck. This should be a fun way to watch movies and shows during this time.

Source Ubergizmo

