Netflix offers some free original movies and shows

Over the last year or so, Netflix has faced increasing competition from streaming services like Disney+, so the company is taking a surprising step to get some new users. It is giving away some original content for free. Starting today, you can visit a “watch free” page without logging in to Netflix to watch shows and movies like Bird Box, Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, The Two Popes, and some others.

In the past, Netflix has occasionally offered a movie or show for free as a preview. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was available for about a month, and the company put some documentaries out for free on its YouTube channel for educators and students. However, this is on a larger-scale.

Only the first episode of shows are available, so you won’t be able to binge-watch the first season of Stranger Things, but it may entice you to get a subscription. If you want to check it out, you’ll only be able to watch it in a browser on a computer or on an Android phone. The free material isn’t available on Netflix mobile apps, and it doesn’t work on the iPhone’s browser either. But hey, it is free.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals