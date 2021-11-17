Netflix offers more transparency for top 10 rankings

Netflix’s definition of a successful show has been a mystery, but the company might have just provided some meaningful transparency. The streaming service has launched a “Top 10 on Netflix” website that shows the charting movies and TV shows on the service, both English and non-English. You will see both global and country-specific data to back up the rankings, including total viewing hours and the number of weeks on the chart. Now we have some numbers.

There are also all-time stats and the list of countries where a given title is charting. Netflix also lets you download lists in Excel or TSV formats.

There are not many surprises. Red Notice was the most popular movie worldwide based on time spent, racking up 148.7 million viewing hours in its first week. Yara was the most-watched non-English title with nearly 18 million views. The latest season of Narcos: Mexico topped the English TV list with about 50.3 million hours after two weeks, and Squid Game dominated non-English TV with 42.8 million hours and nine weeks in the top 10. But it’s nice to have some actual numbers.

The site won’t answer every question about Netflix’s rankings though. We can know which shows are getting the most viewing time, but not what it takes to get a renewal or sequel. Good on Netflix.

