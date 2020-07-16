Netflix names Extraction and Bird Box as its two most popular original films

Extraction is one of the latest Netflix original movies starring Chris Hemsworth, and it is the biggest Netflix original movie ever. According to Netflix who has revealed its top 10 original films in the first four weeks of release. Topping the list is Extraction. This movie was “viewed” by 99 million accounts, followed closely by Bird Box (89 million) and Spenser Confidential (85 million).

Two on the list are comedies from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison company: Murder Mystery (73 million) and The Wrong Missy (59 million).

While Netflix’s commissions are normally skewed toward the domestic US market, one entry in the list is the Spanish-language horror The Platform (56.2 million). Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, after the film’s first week of release, was watched by 26.4 million accounts, but that figure has now risen to 64.2 million.

When Netflix says that a show has been “watched,” it means that someone clicked on a piece of content, intending to watch it. It says that because the length of a show varies (and credit lengths and quit times are variable). 76 million accounts selected The Witcher to begin watching episode one, but we have no idea how many finished it.

Here’s the top 10:

Extraction: 99 million

Bird Box: 89 million

Spenser Confidential: 85 million

6 Underground: 83 million

Murder Mystery: 73 million

The Irishman: 64.2 million

Triple Frontier: 63 million

The Wrong Missy: 59 million

The Platform: 56.2 million

The Perfect Date: 48 million

