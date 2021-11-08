Netflix may make iOS games available through the App Store

Now that Netflix is offering mobile games on Android, some have been wondering how iOS players will join in when Apple’s policies bar all-in-one gaming services. Well, in his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed to have seen code indicating that Netflix would release all its games “individually” on iOS, through the App Store. They won’t all be downloadable and playable within the app.

The main Netflix app would still offer access to the game catalog, but you’d just be launching a separate app when you tap into a game. That’s how it works with Android, but Netflix has the option of folding games into its Android app. On iOS, it would have to make games available separately. Apple is stricter and requires that every game on the App Store receive an individual screening.

So naturally, Netflix will have to make some compromises if it’s going to bring mobile games to the iOS platform. Apple and Netflix have a growing rivalry. The two are competing on several fronts, from gaming to streaming video services, but neither can afford to cut off the other at the moment. There could be some conflict, especially if Apple has to make further concessions on App Store rules. This could get interesting.

Source Engadget

