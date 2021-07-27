Netflix may be developing a live-action Pokémon series

If you liked Detective Pikachu and want more real-world Pokémon action, it looks like Netflix is working on something that you might like. The streaming giant has a live-action Pokémon series in early development, according to Variety. So you will have Pokemon very soon.

Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson is reportedly involved with the show as a writer and executive producer. Netflix did pick up Lucifer after Fox canceled the show and Henderson also has another project in the works at Netflix, which is an adaptation of his Shadecraft comic. So this move makes sense.

Several other Pokémon shows have streamed on Netflix, like Pokemon: Indigo League and Pokemon Journeys. Netflix has also announced or streamed several game-related titles and live-action anime adaptations. So this is right up their alley.

A live-action Pokémon series could be a massive hit for Netflix. Especially when you consider the company’s push into video games. You never know, maybe Netflix will work with The Pokémon Company on a game that ties into the show too. That would make things even more interesting for fans and get even more people tuning in to watch and play them. We will have more info on this project soon.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals