Netflix Making A Mega Man Live-Action Movie

One of the classic and most loved video games from back in the day is Mega Man. The franchise is still going strong today, and we’ve seen various collections and remasters over the years too. Now it looks like Capcom could be looking to revitalize the series by making a movie based on it.

This comes from a report from IGN who has heard from their sources that Netflix and Capcom are developing a live-action Mega Man movie. Netflix has yet to officially announce anything, but Rockman Corner discovered a post on Supermarche’s website (the film’s production company) that let some details leak out.

According to the post, “Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that a live-action Mega Man movie was discussed or rumored. It was leaked back in 2018 that a movie was being developed and was initially meant to be released by 20th Century Fox, but this new report suggests that it might have been moved onto Netflix’s platform now.

Netflix is always expanding its library of movies and TV shows based on video games, like The Witcher TV series, Castlevania, Dota 2, Arcane, and more.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals