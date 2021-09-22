Netflix Launches Free Streaming Plan In Kenya

There are some services like Spotify that offer users a free streaming tier if they don’t want to pay for Premium. It comes with some limitations and ads though, but it’s free. Other services, like Apple Music also offer a free trial, after which users have to pay a subscription.

However Netflix has never offered users a free tier before, but that is now changing. The company has announced that it will now be offering users in Kenya a free streaming tier. There will not be ads, although it will be limited to mobile-only (for Android), and only a quarter of Netflix’s catalog will be available to view.

The idea is to entice users and show them what Netflix has to offer so they can upgrade to a paid subscription to unlock everything. Netflix says, “If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service. And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.”

This is a bold move by Netflix and it may lead to Netflix exploring more subscription options in the future. For now, this is only available for Kenya, the rest of the world will have to wait and keep paying for Netflix the regular way.

Source Ubergizmo

