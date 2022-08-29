Netflix is testing gamertags

Netflix is testing gamertag-type handles that users can create and publicly display when playing its selection of mobile games. This feature should let members identify and invite other users to play games based on their handles, and also let them see where they rank on leaderboards.

Netflix gives you the option to create and manage the game handle associated with your particular Netflix profile in both games. Just like creating your gamertag, your game handle must be unique, which Netflix will automatically check.

You can use game handles when inviting and playing with other members. It will also “show you where you are on leaderboards,” and it looks like you’ll be able to check when certain users are online or offline. It creates a more social experience within the games.

Netflix started rolling out game handles in certain titles last month, including Into the Breach, Bowling Ballers, Heads Up!, and Mahjong Solitaire. We don’t know when Netflix will roll out game handles to more of its games.

“We are always looking to improve our member’s experience on the service, and are exploring different features to enrich the Netflix mobile games experience,” Hidaka added. “We don’t have anything else to share at this time.”

Source and Image Credit The Verge

