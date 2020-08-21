Netflix Is Testing A New Shuffle Play Feature

There is an amazing amount of shows on Netflix and sometimes it can feel overwhelming to know what you want to watch. Well, it looks like Netflix wants to help with this. According to a tweet by Turner Levison, the company is testing out a fun new feature.

This comes in the form of a button called “Shuffle Play”, which is self-explanatory. It will allow users to get Netflix to play random TV shows or movies that it thinks that you like, so if you’ve run out of things to watch, this could be a fun feature that will help you discover new shows and movies that you might have otherwise missed.

Some are questioning the decision behind the feature since Netflix is an on-demand streaming service, but it sounds fun to me. It can be useful for discovering new content. It will also help Netflix keep subscribers around who might have otherwise gotten bored of what the service currently has to offer them.

Of course streaming services like Spotify have similar features where playlists of songs that it generates are based on mood or genre. It could be worth checking out. The feature is currently testing so not all users will see it.

Source Ubergizmo

