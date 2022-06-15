Netflix is making a real-world competition based on Squid Game

Netflix is making the most of Squid Game’s success with a second season. In fact the streamer is creating a reality competition show, Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the series. The 10-episode production will pit 456 people against each other in games that are both “inspired” by the show as well as new events. Obviously no one will dying in this version, but there’s still a good reason for entrants to get to the end. The winner receives a $4.56 million prize.

The company is busy casting for English-speaking participants worldwide ahead of filming in the UK. We don’t know when Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere, the US casting page notes that candidates may have to commit to as many as four weeks in early 2023. So maybe by the end of that year.

A reality TV spinoff isn’t shocking since Squid Game remains Netflix’s most popular show of all time. It even earned Golden Globe and SAG awards. It might help the company turn its fortunes around too after it posted its first subscriber loss in a decade last quarter due to rivalries, limited growth potential and account sharing. This could help Netflix get subscribers beyond those eager to watch season two.

