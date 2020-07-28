Netflix is making a prequel series to The Witcher

After several filming delays due to COVID-19, we probably shouldn’t expect to see season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix soon. But that is okay because fans have more to look forward to: in addition to an anime film, the streaming service also has a live-action prequel show in the works. That’s a lot of Witcher content. Fans will be in heaven.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-part spinoff that takes place about 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia. It will explore how “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” That sounds pretty entertaining to me. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is one of the creative forces behind this project. Declan de Barra, who wrote an episode of The Witcher and worked on Marvel’s Iron Fist, is also involved in the production.

Netflix didn’t reveal a timeline for when you’ll be able to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin or any of the cast. But it is very early yet. If you’ve been looking to find out how the world of the original show came to be, the prequel will explain it all and shed much more light on this world.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals