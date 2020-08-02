Netflix is making a movie based on Ubisoft’s Beyond Good & Evil

Video game movies historically don’t do well, but nevertheless, Netflix is working on a feature film adaptation of Ubisoft’s Beyond Good & Evil. The streaming platform revealed this on Twitter. The project is still in early development and they are still looking for writers. It already has a few names attached to it, like Rob Letterman (Detective Pikachu’s director) who will head up the hybrid live-action/animated movie. Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will act as producers.

Beyond Good and Evil came out in 2003. The action-adventure game takes place in the year 2435 on a planet under alien attack. It follows the adventures of Jade, an investigative reporter who becomes part of an underground resistance movement working to expose a government conspiracy. While it was well received, it wasn’t a commercial success. The HD release for Xbox in 2011 “did extremely well,” and Ubisoft eventually announced a prequel in 2017 that we are waiting for.

This may not be the only project Netflix and Ubisoft are collaborating on. There may also be a Splinter Cell animated series written by John Wick franchise co-creator Derek Kolstad. If you are a fan of Beyond Good and Evil, stay tuned for more info on this soon.

Source Engadget

