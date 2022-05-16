Netflix is developing livestreaming features

Netflix plans to livestream its upcoming lineup of unscripted shows and comedy specials, according to Deadline. Netflix said it was in the early stages of developing the capability. Netflix could use the technology to hold live voting for competitive shows like the upcoming Dance 100 and air sets from its annual Netflix Is A Joke festival, plus there are other use cases. We don’t have a launch date yet, with only a small team reportedly in the early stages of developing this tech. That could be interesting.

Also, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company recently updated its culture guidelines to add a new section titled “artistic expression.” The section tells potential employees they may be required to work on projects that may not align with their values. So no crying and trying to cancel others basically.

“Not everyone will like — or agree with — everything on our service… and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices,” the company said in the document. “Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

The company says it wrote the amended guidelines to help job seekers make more “informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them.”

This is after Netflix faced employee backlash over its latest comedy special from Dave Chappelle. Many at the company criticized the comedian for being transphobic.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals