Netflix Is Creating An Animated Terminator Series

There have been many movies based around the Terminator franchise. Plus a TV series was made based on it, but if you’re a fan and you want more, you’re in luck because Netflix has recently announced that they will be developing a new animated series also based on Terminator. As Arnold said, he will be back and this franchise always comes back.

Not much is known about the plot of the series yet, but it will be created with Skydance who had previously produced the last two Terminator movies. It will also be created with Production I.G who Netflix had worked with in the past and who had also created some other anime series. John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president of Japan and anime said, “’Terminator’ is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created–and has only grown more relevant to our world over time. The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

Netflix has been making a lot of animated series. So this fits right in with their other content plans.

Source Ubergizmo

