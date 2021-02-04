Netflix gets 42 Golden Globe nominations

Netflix has taken the lead when it comes to nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, but that is not a surprise. The streaming service racked up 22 film and 20 television nominations, with popular shows like Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Crown. Those numbers are also far ahead of the number two spots in these categories: Amazon Studios got a respectable 7 film nominations, while HBO scored 7 television nominations.

Netflix and other streaming services have increasingly chipped away at traditional studios. This is especially true when it comes to television: this year Hulu also got third place with 6 nominations. Yes, streaming is king right now.

Apple TV+ is pulling up the rear, with only two nominations for Ted Lasso and Wolfwalkers, as well as the best actor nod for Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Last year, Apple only received nominations around The Morning Show. This year even smaller streaming services are getting some noms: The AMC Shudder exclusive, La Llorna, got a nomination for the best foreign-language film as well.

The 78th Golden Globes will air on NBC on February 28th, starting at 8PM ET. It will be co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be broadcasting from New York City and LA.

Source Engadget

