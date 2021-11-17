Netflix For iOS Allows Users To Subscribe Through The App

If you watch Netflix on your iPhone or iPad, you need a subscription. However, unlike other subscription apps, Netflix asks users to visit their website to manage their account settings, meaning that users have to sign up and subscribe through Netflix’s website.

It’s all about money. Netflix doesn’t want to pay the 30% cut that goes to Apple for in-app purchases, or at least that has been the case until now. According to reports, Netflix is now allowing iOS users to subscribe through its app. It looks like the pricing remains the same as if you were to subscribe to Netflix directly.

This means that users can pay $8.99 a month for the Basic plan, $13.99 for Standard, and $17.99 for Premium. Interestingly, last week Netflix launched their games on the App Store where users could already subscribe through those apps, but now it looks like subscriptions are available through the main Netflix app as well. Its good news for users.

Many developers have taken issue with Apple’s 30% cut lately, claiming that it is too big, and some feel that they have no choice but to pay. In fact, ecently the judge presiding over the Apple VS Epic case stated that Apple will need to allow external payment options in the App Store by December.

