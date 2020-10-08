Netflix faces a criminal charges over Cuties movie

Netflix has been the target of criticism over a controversial movie named Cuties. And now, the company is facing a criminal charge over the film.

This is because a grand jury in Tyler County, Texas has indicted Netflix, saying that the company knowingly promoted “visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value,”.

The charge is a state felony. Though Netflix has been served with a summons, an arraignment date hasn’t been set yet. Company co-CEOs, Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, were named in the indictment as well.

“Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children,” according to Netflix. “This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.” If you don’t know, the French movie is about an 11-year-old Muslim girl who, according to Netflix, “starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”

Netflix received blowback over the movie from the start when they unveiled a promotional poster that allegedly sexualized young girls. The company apologized for the “inappropriate” imagery and said it wasn’t representative of the film. Turkey then instructed Netflix to block access to Cuties in the country. It went downhill from there.

Source Engadget

