Netflix escapes Apple Tax

iPhone and iPad users looking to subscribe to Netflix from the video streamer’s App Store app are now being directed by Netflix to an external website. From the site, iOS and iPadOS users can sign up from Netflix. This has to do with Apple’s recent decision to allow “reader apps” (apps that deliver digital content) to link to their own websites to help subscribers sign-up and manage their accounts.

Apple announced back in September that it would allow reader apps to include an in-app link to their own websites. Hitting the “subscribe” button in the Netflix app brings up a message that says “you’re about to leave the app and go to an external website.” The app also notes that any transaction will not be Apple’s responsibility and that all subscription management should be handled through Netflix’s platform.

The message reads “Any accounts or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer ‘Netflix.’ Your App Store account, stored payment methods, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer.”

Then you are sent to a Netflix website where you can subscribe. This bypasses Apple’s in-app payment platform. What this means is that Netflix doesn’t have to give Apple the 30% cut of the transaction price on initial subscriptions and as much as 15% for recurring subscriptions made after one year.

The “Apple Tax” has been a thorn in the sides of many. Companies like Spotify and Netflix prevented subscribers from signing up for certain subscriptions directly from the App Store so that they wouldn’t have to pay Apple. Almost two years ago, Apple kicked the Fortnite game out of the App Store after Epic offered game players a link to its own in-app payment platform. Things have heated up ever since.

And so at last, Netflix is able to avoid the Apple tax. Apple still has a set of rules that developers of reader apps have to follow. The link published on the app cannot contain pricing information, and each developer must submit an “entitlement” to obtain permission from Apple to include a link on the app. Times are changing for Apple.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

