Netflix drops its free trial promo

Netflix is getting close to 200 million subscribers globally, and as it does, it’s shaking some things up when it comes to marketing to consumers. In the US it’s offered a free trial period for years now. You might remember when Netflix streaming came bundled with new games for instance. This approach gave you full access to the streaming library for up to 30 days, but sadly right now that is no longer available.

Now a Netflix Help page encourages potential users to simply sign up and reminds them that they can cancel at any time but also oddly doesn’t point out the free portal Netflix recently added that contains a selection of shows and movies that anyone can watch without paying. But what about the competition? Well, Disney+ ended its free trial subscriptions in June also. So it must be working for them.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said “We’re looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience.” It should be noted that in some areas it phased out free trials a couple of years ago, while in other countries, like South Korea, it still has a limited-time free offer.

Source Engadget

