Netflix dominates the Golden Globes

The 2021 Golden Globes was held virtually over Zoom, creating some awkward moments, but still, awards were handed out in the end and the evening’s biggest winner was none other than Netflix, as streaming companies continue to dominate.

Netflix’s big winner was The Crown which took home four awards for Best Television Series Drama, Best Actor (Josh O’Connor), Best Actress (Emma Corrin) and Best Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson). The Queen’s Gambit won two for Best Television Limited Series and Best Actress (Anya Taylor-Joy). Other Netflix awards included Best Screenplay for Trial of the Chicago 7, Rosamund Pike for I Care a Lot (Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical) and the late Chadwick Boseman won Best Actor for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Not bad at all for the streaming giant.

Other streaming wins include Nomadland from Searchlight Pictures (on Hulu), taking Best Picture and Best Director. Daniel Kaluuya took Best Supporting Actor for Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah (on HBO Max). And Minari (available via Amazon Prime, Google Play and others) took Best Foreign Film, even though it was set and filmed in the US by American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung. Streaming clearly still rules at the awards this year.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals