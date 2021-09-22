Netflix develops a VR tie-in for its Eden anime series

We know that Netflix will be getting into video games soon. And now, very quietly, the company has been working on a free Oculus Quest game called Eden Unearthed. The game was spotted by UploadVR, and is available through the App Lab, so it has not yet gone through the full Oculus review process. The listing says the game was developed and published by Netflix, but the rest of its origins are a mystery.

It is almost certainly envisioned as a tie-in for the Eden anime series the company released in May. There are two separate versions of the app with different release dates listed. The v0.7 release came out on April 20th, while the v0.8 was released in August. So, along with the App Lab listing, it looks like Netflix is still working on the game.

We don’t know if Eden Unearthed represents the kind of video game release we can expect from Netflix though. In July, the company did hire former Oculus and EA executive Mike Verdu to help it build out a gaming team. At the time, it was reported that the company’s plan was to offer games along with its traditional video offerings within the next year. This is an interesting development.

