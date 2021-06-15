Netflix Confirms Castlevania Spin-Off Series

The fourth season of the Castlevania animated series on Netflix was confirmed to be the last one. Sad news for fans, but it was also reported that Netflix was interested in expanding on the Castlevania universe with a spin-off. Well, we have some good news for those who have enjoyed the series. Netflix has confirmed that a new spin-off series is coming.

The new series will be based on the character Richter Belmont, who Netflix has described as being the great, great, great, great, etc grandson of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, meaning that while it will focus on a new story, it will be linked to the previous series, but set much later given how far down the family tree they are from each other.

In the game, Richter is described as being a very distant relative to Trevor. The announcement also confirms another character from the Castlevania video game series: Maria Renard. The series will take place in 1792 during the French Revolution.

We don’t know when the series will be released so until we get an official confirmation of the release date, you can expect to wait quite a while right now. They are likely just getting started.

Source Ubergizmo

