Netflix buys developer Night School Studio

We know that Netflix is getting into the gaming business, so it is no surprise that the team behind hit indie game Oxenfree is joining Netflix. This is the first time the streaming giant has acquired a game developer. Maybe not the last. The company announced the purchase of Night School Studio on Tuesday. Netflix didn’t share many details about what it plans for the Night School team though, but it sounds like the studio will continue work on Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and that its previous games will be available through the Netflix streaming platform.

“Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing,” Sean Krankel, the founder of Night School Studio said. “It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.” It does make sense when you look at it that way.

This move comes as Netflix works on an expansion into the gaming space of course. In fact, it has already added several Android titles to its streaming app in Spain and Italy. Over the next year, the company plans to offer more games in this way. Can they for games what they did for the movies?

Source Engadget

