Netflix Announces Plans For Live-Action BioShock Movie

Fans of 2K’s BioShock series of video games might be interested to learn that Netflix has announced that they will be making a live-action BioShock movie. We don’t know much about the movie at the moment other than the fact that Netflix is developing it, but with the rich lore and story behind the franchise, there should be a lot of details and information that Netflix should be able to pull from to make a compelling movie.

Recently, the company has pushed out animated series based on classic titles like Castlevania. They have also tackled more modern-day titles like Valve’s Dota 2 and Riot’s League of Legends, which was highly acclaimed. Arcane, based on LoL, has been very well received in fact. A big hit with fans and non fans.

They have also done some live-action series like The Witcher, so maybe Netflix is gaining the right experience here. There is currently no word on who has been cast, who will be directing or writing the movie, or when it will be released, but we’ll keep our eyes and ears open. Arcane has been a big hit for the streaming platform, so if they can do for Bioshock what they did there, it could be great.

Source and Image Credit: Ubergizmo

