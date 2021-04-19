Netflix Announces Final Season Of Castlevania

For the past few years, Netflix has been releasing seasons for their Castlevania animated series. If you are looking forward to the next season, Netflix has announced the release date which is currently set for May 13th. However, the company also announced that this will be the final season of the series.

Don’t be sad to see the series end. According to a report from Deadline, apparently, Netflix is still very interested in the Castlevania universe and could be looking to launch a new series that will feature a brand new cast of characters. That way the show can go on and stay fresh at the same time.

The current version of Castlevania is based on the main characters from the video game, which are the ones that most gamers are familiar with and love. However, the spin-off suggests that we could be looking at Netflix trying to expand on the Castlevania universe and create a larger playground of lore and characters. Details are scarce right now, but Netflix will probably wait until the series is over before they officially announce something new.

You never know, this franchise could continue over several Netflix shows and last for years to come.

