Netflix and Kevin Hart team up for multi-year film deal

Kevin Hart is starting 2021 off right. Netflix announced on Monday that it had signed a multi-year distribution deal with Hart’s HartBeat Production company. The terms of that deal state that Netflix would be the exclusive host for four upcoming feature films, and they would have first-look rights for any future films produced under the banner. The deal could be very good for both parties.

Hartbeat Productions is the company behind 2018’s Night School, starring Hart and Tiffany Haddish; 2019’s Kevin Hart: Don’t F*ck This Up, and last year’s stand-up special Zero F*cks Given.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat,” Netflix head of original films, Scott Stuber, said. “There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas, and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

Netflix was smart to get this deal done as Kevin Hart is very hot at the moment thanks to the already mentioned recent productions.

