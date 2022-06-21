Nerf Has A New Mascot

Nerf, your favorite foam dart and water weapon manufacturer, has unveiled its first-ever mascot, which goes by the name Murph. Murph will represent the company as part of a several-year marketing push on social media, public events, and more. Meet Murph!

Murph looks like a Koosh creature more than a Nerf representative though. But Murph is made entirely out of foam Nerf darts. The new character was created in association with a new summer initiative for the company to invite families to get out and play more.

Here’s what Adam Kleinman, senior vice president, and general manager of Nerf, had to say to welcome Murph into existence:

“The launch of Murph is a testament to the success of Hasbro’s Brand Blueprint strategy and turning Nerf into the social, active play brand it is seen as today. We are thrilled to introduce Murph to fans, a mascot that represents the playful spirit that lives inside us all and is unleashed through Nerf.”

You are sure to see Murph around this summer, so make sure to get outside and play with your Nerf toys. Especially the super soakers. It’s going to be a hot summer and it is a great way to cool down.

