Ncuti Gatwa Is The New Doctor Who

We now know who the next Doctor is. The BBC has announced that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the 14th Doctor. He will replace Jodie Whitaker in the role.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared,” Gatwa said in a statement released by the BBC. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground.”

Gatwa—is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education, and is also due to appear in Warner Bros. and Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie. Gatwa will make his debut as the Doctor at the climax of Whitaker’s final episode, before making his full debut as the Doctor in 2023 under returning showrunner Russel T. Davies.

“The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars,” Davis said in a statement. “Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.”

What do you think? Will he be a good Doctor?

Source Gizmodo

Image Credit BBC

