NBC is bringing Olympic Games coverage to Twitch

The Olympic Games will be in Tokyo this summer after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual, you will be able to watch the action on NBC platforms in the US, but this time there’ll be another way for you to watch the Olympics.

There will be an NBC Olympics Twitch channel with daily highlight shows, athlete interviews, and Olympics-themed gaming competitions. Twitch will also produce content inspired by the “passion and competition” of the Games that will feature talent from Twitch and the NBC Olympics team.

You’ll also get interactive features like polls and Q&As. In the week before the games start, streamers and viewers can work together to keep a virtual Olympic Torch alight. You do this by collecting items and being active in the channel’s chat. You can light a virtual cauldron on Opening Ceremony day. The channel will also have a preshow before the Opening Ceremony with the help of streamers. That certainly is a lot of content.

You won’t see the Opening Ceremony or live sports on the Twitch channel though. You’ll need to watch NBC for that, but the channel will have companion streams with Twitch creators during the network’s Olympic broadcasts though.

Source Engadget

