NBC Could Soon Remove Channels From YouTube TV

Over the years as people started to shift to on-demand streaming and viewing of videos online, traditional TV channels have also started to make their way onto video platforms like YouTube where they offer clips from their TV shows on its network. NBC is one of these, although that might no longer be the case very soon.

In a statement released by NBC Universal, it seems that the company is warning its YouTube subscribers that they may no longer be able to access their channels on YouTube TV in the future. This looks like it is due to a contract dispute between the company and Google where the contract between both companies is terminated, it could mean the loss of NBC’s channels on YouTube TV.

This would affect as many as 14 different channels which include the likes of NBC, SyFy, USA, Bravo, and Telemundo, to name a few. The statement says, “Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.”

NBC Universal has also directed users to a website where they can learn more about the dispute and also let them know the various actions and steps they can take to hopefully prevent this from happening. Maybe they can still work something out.

