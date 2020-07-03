NBA 2K21 comes with a next-gen upgrade for $100

If you want to play NBA 2K21 on the PS4 and PS5, or the Xbox One and Series X, it’s going to cost you some extra money. So you may want to choose just one.

The base game for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google’s Stadia streaming service will cost $59.99 when it launches on September 4th. If you buy that version for a Sony or Microsoft console, you won’t get a next-gen upgrade. BUT, 2K will also be selling a $99.99 Mamba Forever Edition, though, which comes with some special MyTeam and MyPlayers bonuses, and the Kobe Bryant Digital Collection and, if you pre-order, yiu get some extras including the Damian Lillard Digital Collection.

If you buy this version for PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll also get the standard edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X when it launches in the holiday season of 2020. However, if you want to wait for next-gen consoles, you can buy the basic edition of NBA 2K21 for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Or you can get a version of the Mamba Forever Edition, which is mainly for PS5 and Xbox Series X users. This comes with a special Kobe Bryant cover as well as access to the standard edition on PS4 or Xbox One. So this means that you’ll need to spend at least $100 to play NBA 2K21 on two different console generations.

Source Engadget

