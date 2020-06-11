Naughty Dog’s Next Game May Be The Last Of Us 3

Naughty Dog is expected to release The Last of Us 2 next week, but what will be the company move on to next? Will we end up waiting a long time for the third installment in the franchise? Maybe not, at least that’s what the company’s VP Neil Druckmann seems to be suggesting.

In an interview with GQ, he was asked what the studio could be working on next. Druckmann seems to be a bit undecided in his response, but he did hint that maybe the studio could be looking to begin work on The Last of Us 3, although this is by no means a guarantee that this is what will happen.

Druckmann said, “As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can’t help but think about the next thing. So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part III, the next thing could be some new IP.” It wouldn’t be surprising if they were to immediately work on a follow-up to Part 2 since it is popular.

The Last of Us series is even being developed for HBO, so it would make sense that Naughty Dog to strike while the iron is hot and build upon that momentum and try to bring more people into the game.

Source Ubergizmo

